Connecticut couple found dead in home with gunshot wounds

article

A Connecticut husband and wife were found dead in their home from gunshot wounds, authorities said.

Officers responding to 911 calls at about 4 p.m. Sunday found Rajneesh Misra, 56, and Divya Misra, 55, in their Norwalk home, Lt. Joe Dinho said in a news release. Both had been fatally shot.

Dr. James Gill, Connecticut’s chief medical examiner, said no previous domestic violence issues involving the couple had been reported to the police.

Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The couple's adult son was one of the 911 callers, police said.

"Members of the Norwalk Police Department are assisting the family as they navigate this devastating incident, while honoring their privacy," Dinho said.

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!