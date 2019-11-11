Congressman Peter King won't seek re-election

article

New York congressman Peter King has announced that he will not seek re-election in 2020. The Long Island Republican has served for 28 years.

In a statement, King said: "This was not an easy decision. But there is a season for everything and Rosemary and I decided that, especially since we are both in good health, it is time to have the flexibility to spend more time with our children and grandchildren. My daughter’s recent move to North Carolina certainly accelerated my thinking."

He also cited spending 4 days a week in Washington, D.C. as a decision to retire.

The 75-year-old congressman serves as a member of the Homeland Security Committee, which he served as chair from 2005-2006 and again from 2011-2012.

"Politically I will miss the energy and dynamism of a re-election campaign especially since my polling numbers are as strong as they have ever been and I have more than $1 million in campaign funds," King wrote in his statement.

"In the coming weeks and during the next year I intend to vote against President Trump's impeachment and will support the President’s bid for re-election," he said.