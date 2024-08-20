Gov. Hochul considers lower congestion pricing toll, exemption for city workers

According to the Post, New York Governor Hochul is considering a lower congestion pricing toll for Manhattan and giving an exemption to municipal workers.

But, there are plenty of people who are not on board.

Sam Schwartz is a transportation expert who says, "exempting government workers--give me a break!"

Danny Pearlstein is with the Riders Alliance who says, "handing out special interest privileges to public officials makes people distrust government."

Featured article

Elizabeth Adams is with Transportation Alternatives, and she says, "the more people are exempted, the more that everyone else has to pay."

Governor Hochul paused congestion pricing in June just as it was supposed to go into effect. She continues to say it was because inflation is hitting New Yorkers hard and adding another $15 toll to drive below 60th Street could be crippling for some.

But many others say the governor put the brakes on congestion pricing because Republicans would use it as a campaign issue and possibly jeopardize Democrats who are running for election in November.

"I was a government worker for 20 years. Why should I, or for that matter any government worker, get a break when the bodega owner doesn't get the break, when the construction worker doesn't get the break," Schwart argues.

Featured article

The governor's office is not confirming that she is considering a lower toll and exempting government workers.

Instead, her office issued this statement saying, in part:

Governor Hochul believes a $15 daily toll is just too much for working people trying to get by in today's economy. That's why... she is exploring multiple options with legislative leaders.

Adams says "New York City employees, over 300,000 workers. So, to unilaterally give carveouts to that many people would gut the program."

Hochul has described the pause as being indefinite.

New Yorkers will have to wait and see just how long indefinite is.