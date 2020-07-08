Confrontation between driver and Black Lives Matter protesters in Manhattan

The driver of an SUV reportedly drove through a barrier of bicyclists trying to block a street in Midtown Manhattan for Black Lives Matters protesters to march Tuesday night.

The driver of a black Dodge Durango was surrounded by protesters, many on bikes, who were attempting to block access to the road, reported the NY Post. The demonstrators positioned themselves around the SUV when "the driver kept moving," an organizer told the Post.

Video of the incident shows bikes strewn across the road after the vehicle passed westbound on 42nd Street at about 9:10 p.m.

There were no reports of injuries.

Other footage shows people blocking the path of the vehicle and popping its tires.

The driver was questioned by police a few blocks from the scene. He told cops he felt threatened by the group and was not arrested.

Advertisement