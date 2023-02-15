Drive-by gunman shoots 4 people in Coney Island

The NYPD is looking for a suspect they said shot multiple people in Coney Island.

The incident happened Friday just before 5 p.m. outside a mini-mart on Mermaid Avenue near West 3rd Street.

According to police, all four victims were taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Police said a 26-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the left leg, a 22-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the right thigh, a 17-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg and a 25-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the left foot.

A preliminary investigation determined the suspect fired at the men standing in front of 3222 Mermaid Ave. from a red minivan, and then sped off, police said.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).