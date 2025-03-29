Expand / Collapse search
Luna Park reopens with Cyclone’s 98th birthday bash | LIVE

Published  March 29, 2025 11:56am EDT
Coney Island
BROOKLYN - Coney Island's beloved Luna Park reopened today under blue skies and excited crowds, marking the 98th anniversary of the iconic Cyclone wooden rollercoaster.

To celebrate the milestone, the first 98 riders of the Cyclone enjoyed a free ride along with the park’s annual Egg Cream Christening ceremony, where guests were treated to the bubbly milk drink as part of the longstanding opening weekend tradition.

This season, visitors can look forward to new arcade games, revamped retail outlets and a new patio at Salt & Sizzle.

Luna Park remains a New York City staple, carrying on a heritage that dates back more than 130 years.

After opening weekend, Luna Park will be open every Saturday and Sunday until Memorial Day.

After that, the park will open daily through the summer, alongside a lineup of iconic events—including the 43rd annual Coney Island Mermaid Parade, set for June 21.

