ConEd aims to hike NY electric, gas bills

Beginning in 2023, Con Edison, which serves more than 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County, plans to increase electric bills by more than 11 percent and gas by a whopping 18 percent.

ConEd says the increase is necessary to fund "investments in clean energy, as well as infrastructure upgrades that will help keep customers in service during severe weather."

The move did not go down well with customers.

"It's crazy, they're out of their minds," Maureen Brophy told FOX 5 NY.

ConEd can't simply approve the rate hikes themselves, they have to ask the NY State Public Service Commission for permission.

Customers say they hope lawmakers will intervene and give people a break, as with inflation still on the rise, higher bills are the last thing they need.

