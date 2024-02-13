article

Pearl Jam, Neil Young and Santana all announced concert tours on Tuesday that are set to kick off later in 2024.

The year is shaping up to be one for the books with new music, but time will tell if any of the tours dominate the headlines like last year with Taylor Swift’s Eras and Beyonce’s Renaissance.

Here are the latest big name concert tours that have been announced:

Pearl Jam tour

Pearl Jam announced a world tour and new music on Feb. 13.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers revealed the name of their first studio album in four years, "Dark Matter," and released the title track as the first single.

Their tour kicks off in May in Vancouver. The first U.S. date will be May 10 in Portland.

Neil Young tour

Neil Young and Crazy Horse will kick off their first tour in reportedly a decade this spring.

The tour will follow a new album, "Fu##in’ Up," according to Variety. The first show is April 24 in San Diego.

Santana Counting Crows tour

Santana announced a tour with Counting Crows, set to visit 28 cities across the country.

It includes two dates at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado.

2024 concert tours

This story was reported from Detroit.