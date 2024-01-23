Composer John Williams makes Oscars history as oldest person to ever be nominated

Legendary composer John Williams has broken his own Academy Awards records.

At 91, Williams was nominated for Best Original Score for "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" – beating his record as the oldest person to ever be nominated in a competitive Oscar award category.

In addition, the nod is the composer’s 54th Oscar nomination, making him the most-nominated living person. The late Walt Disney holds the overall record with 59 total Oscar nominations, according to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

At this year’s ceremony, William will compete against scores for "Killers of the Flower Moon," "American Fiction," "Oppenheimer" and "Poor Things."

Composer John Williams arrives at the 44th AFI Life Achievement Awards Gala Tribute to John Williams at Dolby Theatre on June 9, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

William has previously won five Academy Awards, three Emmy Awards, four Golden Globe Awards and 25 Grammy Awards. His Oscar wins were for "Fiddler on the Roof", "Jaws," "Star Wars," "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" and "Schindler’s List."

After a tumultuous movie year marred by strikes and work stoppages, the Oscar nominations were released Tuesday with Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster biopic, "Oppenheimer," leading the charge with 13 nominations.

RELATED: 2024 Oscar nominations: See the full list of nominees

Both Martin Scorsese’s Osage epic "Killers of the Flower Moon" and Yorgos Lanthimos’ Frankenstein riff "Poor Things" were also celebrated. "Poor Things" landed 11 nods, while "Killers of the Moon" was nominated for 10 Oscars. The 96th Academy Awards air March 10 on ABC.

The Associated Press contributed.