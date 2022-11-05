Companies battle to provide cheapest Thanksgiving dinners

article

Thanksgiving food prices are punishing Americans' wallets thanks to inflation, and as a result some companies are now competing to offer the lowest prices.

Thanksgiving turkeys now cost 73% more than last year, but several chains will be rolling back prices on the delicious bird and more to win over customers.

According to Business Insider, Walmart will sell turkeys and trimmings at last year's prices, basing prices on average costs from November 1 through December 26, 2021.

Aldi's will do a "Thanksgiving Rewind," reverting costs to averages in 2019 before the pandemic.

Finally, Lidl is offering Thanksgiving baskets that feed up to 10 people for under $30. The discount is available to anyone who is part of Lidl's loyalty program.

