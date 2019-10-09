Community frustrated over abuse of newly-installed bike lane in Sunset Park

The newly-installed protected bike lanes on 4th Avenue in Sunset Park have become the talk of the neighborhood, but not for good reasons.

For years, community members have been asking for a bike lane, but just as they finally got one, people began misusing them. Video on social media shows civilians and police officers parking their cars in the bike lane, forcing cyclists into traffic.

Part of the issue appears to be how new the lanes area, how little space there is on 4th Avenue and how confusing the road can be to follow for pedestrians and bicyclists.

The NYPD says it has made clear to nearby precincts that the bike lane is off-limits.