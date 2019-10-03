Comic Con returns to NYC

Comic Con, one of the biggest events for comic book, pop culture, movie, book and TV fans around the world, begins in New York City Thursday at the Jaocb E. Javits Center.

More than 23,000 people are expected to turn out for the four-day spectacle, now in it's thirteenth year.

From science fiction to super heroes, it's all on display at NYCC.

On Thursday, fans can get autographs from Paul Rudd (Ant Man) and Tom Hiddleston (Loki) from Marvel’s Avengers.

We spoke to popular comic graphic artist Boss Logic about his experience at Comic Con.

"It's crazy," said BossLogic. : I see New York feels very much like Melbourne so I kind of found it like home. It's pretty surreal being here. Like you see it in the movies, but you don't realize how similar it is to the movies until you're actually here."

The show floor opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 7 p.m. except Sunday when closing time is 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Artists Alley, where featured artists sell their art, will close at 8 p.m Thursday through Saturday.

Tickets are $55 per person.