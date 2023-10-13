Comic Con 2023 returns to Javits Center

article

Costumes, massive exhibits, and thousands of characters wandering through the Javits center only means one thing: comic con is back in town!

"We just have like a couple of people out here hanging out, vibing," Fallon Prinzivalli with New York Comic Con said sarcastically.

Well, there are more like 200,000 people with their tickets ready to go for the weekend where there’s no telling what you’ll see and who’ll you’ll find.

"And I’m Waldo you gotta find me," said one attendee dressed as Waldo.

"What I like about it is the comradery as always I love people together enjoying having a good time. That’s what I like about it," he continued.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 12: A cosplayer poses as Catwoman during New York Comic Con 2023 - Day 1 at Javits Center on October 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for ReedPop)

The annual event features tons of Cos play,

Celebrity panels featuring Chris Evans, Ewin McGregor, along with interactive tournaments and games..

Some come for fun while others are coming to make their dream a reality.

"I’m here at comic con mainly to get my story out there and hopefully be able to do this full time. I’ve been doing this for almost 14, 15 years now," comic book sketch artist told FOX 5

Comic Con offers Tons of vendors, games, and cartoon characters brought to life.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 12: A cosplayer posing as Two-Face attends New York Comic Con 2023 - Day 1 at Javits Center on October 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for ReedPop)

FOX 5 ran into a few seriously rare costumes.

And a casual joker:

"For me this is just a casual fun thing for me to do with friends you know being the whole anime comic gaming everything is here," said the participant dressed as the Joker.

The event is held at the Javits Center, located at 429 11th Ave. in New York, NY 10001 and runs from Thursday, Oct. 12 to Sunday, Oct. 15:

• Thursday, Oct 12: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

• Friday, Oct 13: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

• Saturday, Oct 14: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

• Sunday, Oct 15: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

