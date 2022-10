Columbus Day Parade street closures

article

Thousands of people are expected to gather in Manhattan on Monday to mark New York City's 78th Annual Columbus Day Parade.

The nation's largest celebration of Italian Heritage will feature marching bands, floats, and over 100 marching groups walking along the parade's route, running from 44th Street to 72nd Street.

The Grand Marshal of this year's parade is Tom Golisano, the founder of Paychex and a philanthropist.

New York City's public schools will also be closed Monday for Italian Heritage/Indigenous People's Day.

The full list of street closures is below:

Route

5th Avenue between 72nd Street and 42nd Street

Formation

43rd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

44th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

45th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

46th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

47th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

Dispersal

5th Avenue between 72nd Street and 79th Street

72nd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

73rd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

74th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

75th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

76th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

77th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

78th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

Miscellaneous