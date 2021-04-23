Columbus Circle monument vandalized during anti-police protest

Six protesters were arrested for vandalizing a monument to fallen soldiers in Columbus Circle, according to police.

Anti-police graffiti of "ACAB," an acronym for "All Cops are Bastards," and "F–k 12," which means "F–k the police," were spray-painted on the statue honoring the USS Maine Thursday night.

"Stonewall was a riot," was also written in pink, reported the NY Post.

Protesters clashed with police after the incident.

"We respect everyone’s right to peacefully protest, but vandalism is not part of peaceful protest," wrote the NYPD on Twitter.

Those arrested face charges of assault and damage to public property.