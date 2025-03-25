Columbia student Yunseo Chung fights deportation, says she’s being targeted

The Brief Yunseo Chung a 21-year-old permanent resident who came to the U.S. as a child, claims ICE moved to deport her after she was arrested March 5 while protesting. The Columbia junior is suing to block the Trump administration from deporting noncitizens who protested Israel’s military actions in Gaza. She is asking a judge to prevent her detention, relocation from New York City, or removal from the U.S. while her case is ongoing.



Another Columbia University student is accusing President Donald Trump’s administration and ICE of targeting them for deportation.

Yunseo Chung, a 21-year-old permanent resident who came to the U.S. as a child, claims ICE moved to deport her after her arrest on March 5 during a protest.

In her lawsuit, Chung says ICE officials signed an administrative arrest warrant within days and went to her parents’ home to detain her.

Timeline:

March 5: Chung is arrested while protesting Columbia University’s disciplinary actions against student protesters. Reports at the time identified her as one of several demonstrators detained after a sit-in at a library on Barnard College’s campus.

March 10: A federal law enforcement official informs Chung’s lawyer that her lawful permanent resident status is being "revoked."

Around March 13: Law enforcement agents executed search warrants at two Columbia-owned residences, including Chung’s dormitory, seeking travel and immigration records, along with other documents.

Who is Yunseo Chung ?

Chung moved to the U.S. from South Korea with her parents at age 7.

The Columbia junior is suing to block the Trump administration from deporting noncitizens who protested Israel’s military actions in Gaza.

She is asking a judge to prevent her detention, relocation from New York City, or removal from the U.S. while her case is ongoing.

"ICE’s shocking actions against Ms. Chung forms part of a larger pattern of attempted U.S. government repression of constitutionally protected protest activity and other forms of speech," said Chung’s lawsuit, which was filed in federal court in Manhattan.

What is the Trump administration saying?

A Department of Homeland Security official defended the government’s actions against Chung, citing her arrest at a campus protest.

"Yunseo Chung has engaged in concerning conduct, including when she was arrested by NYPD during a pro-Hamas protest at Barnard College," a senior Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said. "She is being sought for removal proceedings under the immigration laws. Chung will have an opportunity to present her case before an immigration judge."

Who are the others?

Chung isn’t the only student facing deportation.

As a response, some demonstrators are urging others to wear masks in defiance of the school’s new face-covering ban.

Her lawsuit highlights five others targeted by the administration, including Khalil and Momodou Taal of Cornell University.

Taal, 31, a Ph.D. student in Africana studies, is a citizen of the United Kingdom and Gambia.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 20: Activists hold a demonstration in lower Manhattan against the arrest by ICE of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil, a graduate student at Columbia University, on March 20, 2025 in New York City. Khalil, a pro-Palestinia Expand

Taal received a notice last week to surrender to immigration authorities after suing on March 15 to block his removal.

Khalil, a Columbia graduate student, was detained by immigration officials, who told him his green card was being revoked over his participation in protests.

He earned his Master’s degree last semester and played a key role in negotiating with Columbia officials to end last spring’s campus tent encampment.

The Trump administration claims his leadership in the protests amounted to antisemitic support for Hamas, a U.S.-designated terrorist group.

The government has also detained a Georgetown University scholar and denied entry to a Brown University medical professor.

Student deportations

The Trump administration is using a rarely applied law that lets the Secretary of State revoke visas for noncitizens seen as a threat to U.S. foreign policy.

Columbia protests, funding

The administration had threatened to pull $400 million in federal funding unless Columbia took steps to protect Jewish students.

U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon said Columbia is "on the right track" to regain federal funds after agreeing to policy changes. She praised interim president Katrina Armstrong for her commitment to student safety and addressing antisemitism on campus.

As a response, protests erupted again Monday at Columbia University, as students and faculty accused the school of yielding to Trump’s demands.