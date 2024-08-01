Meet the Clark's: The viral family band entertaining millions with classic covers

They are the singing family that social media can't get enough of – Colt Clark and his three kids.

Their videos with mom, Aubree, behind the camera have racked up millions of views online and hundreds of millions of followers from around the world on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.

Meet the Clarks

Their stage name is "Colt Clark and the Quarantine Kids":

Lead singer is dad, Colt.

On the drums is 12-year-old Beckett.

14-year-old Cash on guitar.

10-year-old Bellamy is the hype girl.

Mom, Aubree, is operating the camera inside the family living room.

"Music, you know, is a universal language, so that kind of made it easy to connect with people," Colt said.

It all began unexpectedly for the Clark family, who decided to upload a video to Facebook back in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic when everyone was in lockdown, like grandma and grandpa, who wanted to see what they were doing. Not thinking anything of it, they went about their day until that night.

"We came back, and it had 10,000 views," Aubree said.

The number became 20,000 and then 50, then 100,000. Then came the requests – people wanted to hear more.

"We were receiving all these different comments and feedback from people on Facebook initially just exclusively saying this has really helped us get through the day," Aubree said. "We had nothing to do today. We're stuck at home. This made us so happy. Can you please post again?"

Four years later, the group now films and uploads a new tune at least once a week. Recently, they began a live living room show, a paid for event for their fans who just can't stop the beat.

"Live events in our house have been just a good training for the kids to kind of play 10 or 11 songs back-to-back and then have questions from the audience and get a flow from that," Colt said.

The group is getting another big break in person this fall, headlining their own show at Dollywood this October.