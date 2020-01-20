Colorado teen wrestler with Down syndrome wins match on birthday

Not only did this teenager with Down syndrome win his wrestling match with an opponent from a higher grade, but he did it on his 15th birthday.

Footage of the amateur match shows Gaccetta, a student from Horizon High School, and his opponent, a senior from Holy Trinity High, facing off on the mat for a few moments until the referee announces Gaccetta as the victor.

The Horizon High School student athlete received cheers, handshakes, and high fives from nearby spectators after the match.

“Give it up for @HorizonHawksAD Michael Gaccetta, who won tonight on his 15th birthday,

Jon E. Yunt wrote on Twitter. “Wrestling is awesome!”

Gaccetta also dispersed brownies to the crowd after his victory, according to a tweet from Yunt.

