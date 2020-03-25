College prep coach: Homeschooling students shouldn't slack off

With schools shut across the nation, high school juniors and seniors across the nation currently homeschooling are being reminded that just because tests and exams have been postponed or canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, doesn’t mean they can slack off on their college admissions preparation.

“Those people who are able to stay focused during this time in three key areas we always advocate: One is academics, two is problem solving ability, and three is in your character,” said college prep coach Hafeez Lakhani. “It is a time where you’re at home but you can still be working on all these things.”

This is also a pivotal time for high school seniors academically, many of whom will be receiving acceptance letters from colleges and universities for the fall semester.

According to Lakhani, this is a unique opportunity for students currently on the waitlist, predicting that the virus will keep international students from enrolling in American universities in the numbers that they have at the past, meaning students in the United States may get another shot at their first choice.