Long Island custodian allegedly threatened mass harm against school district

A school custodian has been accused of making a threat of mass harm against a Long Island school district after his request for a promotion was denied, Suffolk County police said.

Jimmy Martin, 57, was arrested at his Huntington home and charged with making a threat of mass harm.

According to police, Martin applied for a promotion at Cold Spring Harbor School District last week.

When he was informed he did not get the promotion, police said Martin made a threat of mass harm against the school district while speaking to co-workers on Dec. 8 and again on Dec. 11.

A school administrator was informed of the threats and contacted police.

Martin is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at First District Court in Central Islip.