Carbs could be good for you if eaten cold, experts weigh in

Cool news for Carboholics.

It turns out, that cooling pasta, rice and potatoes creates a healthier carb known as a 'resistant starch" or simply, a starch that resists digestion.

Registered dietitian and the author of the Core 3 Eating Plan, Lisa Moskovitz, says to reap the benefits of resistant starches—foods must be cooked and then eaten cold.

"There is a lot of research showing that it can help to prevent and manage insulin resistance, that it can manage blood sugar, and certainly that it can promote and improve gut health," says Moskovitz. "

Roadside Fried Rice (Photo by Lane Turner/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

So it moves through your stomach and your small intestines, largely undigested, and eventually travels to our large intestines and our colon, where it becomes kind of like a soluble fiber and a prebiotic. It becomes food for our good gut bacteria," adds Moskovitz.

"So not only does it feed our good bacteria, which is a very positive thing, increasing our good bacteria in volume, but also in variety too. Ultimately, it is a great way to help with strengthen your gut microbiome and diversity in your gut, which can help alleviate digestion issues, help with nutrient absorption, fight against certain diseases and potentially even with appetite, weight management and insulin resistance. So, so many benefits in such a little tiny package"

Believe it or not, you can buy isolated resistant starch to add to your food.

Cherry Tomato and Sausage Bucatini (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

"Raw potato starch comes in like a powder and one tablespoon has like eight grams of resistant starch in it," adds Mosovitz.

"There are other sources, so bananas that are less ripe—so firmer, slightly green bananas are another good source as well raw oats, which you can sprinkle into your cereal or put it in smoothies.

Moskovitz said it's important to start slowly and avoid consuming more than 30 to 40 grams a day.