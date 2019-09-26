Cohen Children’s Medical Center teams up with L.I. food bank to fight hunger

A little help can go a long way for families in low-income communities, and that is what Island Harvest’s weekend backpack program aims to do.

Offering breakfasts, snacks and a family meal to students from low-income backgrounds, Island Harvest started the program in 2006 and has now partnered with Cohen Children’s Medical Center and Kohl’s to help more kids.

“There are over 100,000 children who are relying on the free breakfast and lunch program through the school system so that they can get the nutrients they need so they can learn,” said Allison Puglia of Island Harvest.

Every Friday during the school year, approximately 1,200 children in seven school districts throughout Long Island receive one of the backpacks.

According to Island Harvest, one in ten people on Long Island are food insecure.