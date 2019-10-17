Coastal storm kicking up winds, causing power outages

A coastal storm that brought heavy rain to New Jersey is whipping up winds and causing some power outages.

A high wind warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday for Monmouth, Ocean, Atlantic, Cape May, southeastern Burlington, Passaic, Hudson, Bergen, Essex and Union counties. The National Weather Service says west winds of 20 to 30 mph could pack gusts of up to 65 mph.

Those powerful wind gusts could down trees and power lines.

Utilities are reporting more than 5,100 homes and businesses are without electricity throughout the state.