Coast Guard offloads $411M worth of cocaine, marijuana in Florida

By Fox 13 News staff
Published 
Florida
FOX 13 News

Coast Guard offloads nearly 32,000 pounds of seized cocaine, marijuana in South Florida

The Coast Guard said they seized approximately 23,000 pounds of cocaine and 8,800 pounds of marijuana in the Caribbean, Atlantic and Pacific.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The US Coast Guard is offloading more than $411 million worth of cocaine and marijuana in South Florida.

The Coast Guard seized the contraband from drug runners in the Caribbean, Atlantic Ocean, and parts of the Pacific Ocean.

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter James brought the drugs to Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday morning.

Officials said they seized approximately 23,000 pounds of cocaine and 8,800 pounds of marijuana in multiple interdictions. The drugs have are worth more than $411.3 million.

Aerial video from WSVN showed armed officers guarding the confiscated drugs onboard the vessel.