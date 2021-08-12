Coachella to require proof of vaccination for festivalgoers

article

Those looking to return to Coachella next year will need to have their proof of vaccination handy.

According to AEG Presents, the company that owns Coachella and Goldenvoice, all concertgoers and festivalgoers must show they are fully vaccinated. According to Coachella and Goldenvoice's newly-unveiled policy, all concertgoers and event staff heading to live events before October 1 must either show proof of vaccination or test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of the show date "where permitted."

On October 1, AEG Presents will eliminate the negative COVID-19 test result option and all concertgoers and event staff must show proof of vaccination.

AEG's vaccination policy kicks in nationwide on October 1, but may kick in much sooner here in Southern California depending on what Los Angeles city council and county supervisors decide what to do with their vaccination policies.

As of Thursday, Riverside County – where the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival takes place when it's not canceled – does not have a vaccine mandate in place for concertgoers. Here in Los Angeles – home of multiple Goldenvoice venues – city and county leaders are continuing their push to require proof of vaccination at certain indoor venues.

This announcement comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new policy that requires all staff at California schools to be fully vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing. The new rule is technically not considered a mandate since teachers have an option if they opt not to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

