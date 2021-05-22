Expand / Collapse search

CNN drops Rick Santorum over disparaging comments regarding Native American culture

By Mark Kennedy
Published 
Updated 37 mins ago
Politics
Associated Press
Senate Policy Luncheons article

Former Sen. Rick Santorum, R-Pa., is seen in the Capitol after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced the latest plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act had been pulled on September 26, 2017. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Rol

Expand

NEW YORK - CNN is cutting ties with former Republican senator and current TV analyst Rick Santorum over disparaging comments he made about Native American culture.

He sparked controversy in an April 23 speech before the Young America’s Foundation, a conservative youth organization. Santorum said immigrants created a nation based on the Judeo-Christian ethic from a blank slate.

"We birthed a nation from nothing," he said. "Yes, there were Native Americans, but there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture."

RELATED: NY attorney general: Trump Organization probe is now criminal

The comment prompted Fawn Sharp, president of the National Congress of American Indians, to call him "an unhinged and embarrassing racist who disgraces CNN and any other media company that provides him a platform."

Colorado Native American community performs healing dance in Boulder

A Native American community on March 31 honored the victims of the Boulder King Soopers shooting and their loved ones with a healing dance as the area grieves. Credit - Tahnee KillsCrow/Sarah Ortegon via Storyful

"To correct the record, what European colonizers found in the Americas were thousands of complex, sophisticated, and sovereign tribal nations, each with millennia of distinct cultural, spiritual and technological development," she wrote in a statement.

Sharp called on CNN to fire Santorum or potentially face a boycott from more than 500 tribal nations and its allies worldwide.

Santorum later said on Chris Cuomo’s CNN show that he "misspoke" in the sense that it wasn’t clear that he was speaking in the context of the founding of the United States government.

Alaska illustrator becomes first Native American to win Caldecott Medal

Illustrator Michaela Goade became the first Native American to win the prestigious Randolph Caldecott Medal for best children's picture story, cited for "We Are Water Protectors," a celebration of nature and condemnation of the "black snake" Dakota Access Pipeline.

"People say I’m trying to dismiss what happened to the Native Americans," he said. "Far from it. The way we treated Native Americans was horrific. It goes against every bone and everything I’ve ever fought for as a leader in the Congress."

On CNN, Santorum was a senior political commentator who was often tasked with giving the Republican point of view during campaign coverage.