Clarkstown murder-suicide: Family of four found dead inside New City home

Clarkstown police found a family of four dead inside their New City home in Rockland County Saturday, in what is now being investigated as a murder-suicide.

Police went to perform a welfare check at the home of Watson Morgan, an employed Sergeant with the Bronxville (NY) Police Department, when they found Watson, his wife Ornela Morgan, and their two sons, ages 10 and 12.

According to police, all four family members were found with gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers recovered a handgun that they believe Watson allegedly used to kill his wife and two children, before then taking his own life.

At this time, officials say this was an isolated incident and that there are no remaining threats.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Clarkstown Police Department Detective Bureau directly at (845)- 639-5840.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

