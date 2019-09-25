Citywide program offers free graffiti removal

Call it art or call it a nuisance, graffiti is a staple of New York City and can be found just about anywhere in the five boroughs. But just as visible are efforts to get rid of it.

“Graffiti Free NYC” is a city-wide program run by the Economic Development Corporation and the Department of Sanitation that removes graffiti from storefront gates buildings and walls across the city.

“So it’s a complaint-driven service through the 3-1-1 process where anyone in the city can report graffiti through that process and then it’s added to our cleaning queue,” said Nathan Moran, Assistant Director of the New York City Economic Development Corporation.

FOX 5 NY watched as teams including members of the Doe Fund quickly removed graffiti from locations in the Lower East Side.

“We’re able to deliver completely free graffiti removal service,” said Moran. “So if you’re a property owner and your property has graffiti on it, free of charge we’re able to remove it.”