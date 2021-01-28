City urges New Yorkers to prepare for blast of arctic cold

The New York City Emergency Management Department and Health Department are urging New Yorkers to prepare for extremely cold weather over the next few days.

According to a forecast from the National Weather Service, an arctic air mass accompanied by gusty winds with speeds up to 40 mph is expected to move into our area early Friday morning and afternoon, bringing frigid temperatures heading into the weekend.

"With the arctic blast affecting our area over the next few days, it is imperative that New Yorkers take the necessary precautions to stay warm," said NYC Emergency Management Commissioner Deanne Criswell. "Stay indoors as much as possible and bundle up if you have to go out. Remember to virtually check in on your friends, family or neighbors who may be most vulnerable to the extreme cold."

Temperatures are expected to drop into the mid-teens tonight, with wind chills in the single digits, before dropping to below zero Friday morning. Temperatures will only warm slightly into the mid-20s on Friday, with wind chllds remaining in the single digits through the entire day into late Saturday morning.

Temperatures will return to the low 30s by Sunday afternoon.

"The weather heading our way is dangerous, but it presents a particular risk to people experiencing homelessness or who use drugs or alcohol and may become incapacitated outdoors," said Health Commissioner Dr. Dave A. Chokshi. "We want New Yorkers to stay safe so please remain inside as much as possible. If you do go outdoors, layer up and wear a face covering. Call 311 if your heat at home isn’t working. New Yorkers should also call 311 if they see someone outdoors who appears to be experiencing homelessness."

The city also provided a list of general cold weather tips: