City officials looking for someone to beautify Washington Heights tunnel

The New York City Department of Transportation is in search of artists to beautify the 191st street pedestrian tunnel in Washington Heights.

"The 191st Street tunnel is a community landmark, providing critical connection between Broadway and the 1 train for tens of thousands of New Yorkers," said Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez, who heads the department. "We are excited to find artists to beautify the tunnel with designs that reflect the rich cultural identity of Washington Heights and create a vibrant space for the commuters who use this major hub every day."

The tunnel connects Broadway and St. Nicholas Avenue to the 1 train station.

However, recently as Fox 5 has reported, there has been some controversy after community members accused the city of "whitewashing" what has become a community landmark after DOT crews primed over graffiti and murals that covered the walls since 2015.

Days later, graffiti was once again painted on the walls of the tunnel.

"They completely whited over something that’s significant," said one Washington Heights Resident.

The community says graffiti and art on the walls are a part of their history as a community and hope to once again see that represented.