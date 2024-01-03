New Citi Bike pricing: Annual memberships, ebike fees, and perks unveiled

article

Not only are toll prices increasing, but so are Citi Bike services starting Jan. 4.

See the pricing changes below:

New Member Perk:

Now Citi Bike members will receive 60 free bike minutes upon every annual renewal. This includes Pink All Access and Reduced Fare Bikeshare members.

Current members will also receive a prorated number of minutes until their membership renews.

Reduced Fare Bike Share members:

Don't worry Reduced Fare Bike Share members, no changes have been made to the monthly cost.

E-bike fees will now increase to $0.10 per minute.

However, extra time fees for bikers, beyond the included time of 45 minutes, will increase to $0.20 per minute. This also applies to Citi Bike annual members.

Citi Bike annual members:

Citi Bike's annual membership price will increase to $219.99 a year starting Jan. 29.

For annual members, e-bike fees will increase to $0.20 per minute.

Members should make note that the cap for e-bike rides 45 minutes or less when entering or exiting Manhattan will increase to $4.00.

Note: All other e-bike rides are $0.20 per minute and uncapped.

Lyft Pink All Access:

For Lyft Pink All Access members, no change has been made to annual membership prices.

Similarly for Citi Bike annual members, extra time fees for rides, beyond the included time of 45 minutes, will increase to $0.20 per minute. E-bike prices will increase to $0.20 per minute.

Non-member Single Ride and Day Pass:

For non-members, the unlock fee will increase to $4.79.

Extra time fees, for rides beyond the included time of 30 minutes, will increase to $0.30 per minute.

E-bike fees will increase to $0.30 per minute, this also applies to non-member day passes.

There is no change in the Day Pass price and in extra time fees.

