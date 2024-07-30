Cinnamon shipped to stores in New York and Connecticut are being recalled over concerns that it is tainted with lead.

The recalled product is branded under the ALB Flavor name and packaged in a plastic bag with a net weight of 100 grams.

An image of cinnamon powder and two cinnamon sticks centered at the bottom is displayed on the packaging, according to the notice.

It's the same concern that prompted the recall of the WanaBana, Schnucks or Weis-brand apple cinnamon pouches late last year.

The company said it has ceased the importing and distribution of the product while it investigates what caused this issue alongside federal health officials.

ALB-USA Enterprises Inc. recalled ALB Flavor brand Cinnamon Powder after an analysis conducted by the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES) revealed the product contained elevated levels of lead," according to a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) notice.

The cinnamon was shipped out to retailers in New York, Connecticut, Michigan and Massachusetts between December 2022 and May 2024.

So far, there haven't been any illnesses tied to the product.

Lead exposure

While short-term exposures to very low levels of lead may not elicit any symptoms, the FDA noted that it is possible that increased blood lead levels may be the only apparent sign of lead exposure.

Lead can affect nearly every bodily system, but its effects depend upon the amount and duration of lead exposure as well as the age and body weight of the individual, according to the FDA.

Additional signs and symptoms of lead exposure will develop if someone has acute exposure to higher levels of lead or chronic exposure to lead.

Chronic lead exposure in adults is associated with kidney dysfunction, hypertension and neurocognitive effects, according to health officials.

If a child is exposed to enough lead for a long period of time, they are at risk of permanent damage to their central nervous system. This can lead to learning disorders, developmental defects and other long-term health problems.