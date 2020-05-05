Cinco de Mayo 2020: These restaurants are offering 'Taco Tuesday' deals

Cinco de Mayo is a national Mexican holiday that is heavily celebrated in the American restaurant scene.

It marks the day the Mexican army defeated the French in the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862, and serves as a symbol of Mexico’s pride, heritage and resistance against foreign rule. The first Cinco de Mayo celebration in the U.S. took place in Southern California the following year, according to TripSavvy, and has grown in popularity ever since.

By the 1980s, the holiday became commercialized and has been used to promote Mexican-style cuisine in small taco shops and large chains. Here are some of this year’s biggest Cinco de Mayo promotions where you can get food, drinks, desserts or even your whole bill paid.

Chipotle: The Mexican-inspired, organic fast-food chain is offering a free Queso Blanco dip for customers who purchase an entrée on May 5 through the company’s website or app, according to a recent press release. Entering the code QUESO55 will unlock the offer. Chipotle’s free delivery promotion is also being extended to May 10 for orders that are $10 or more.

Bahama Breeze Island Grille: The Caribbean restaurant chain is offering a Happy Hour Bundle for drink orders, which can be enjoyed during the brand’s Cinco de Mayo Virtual Happy Hour Facebook Live event at 5 p.m. EST.

Bartaco: The taco restaurant chain is offering a “Cinco Kit” meal for the holiday, which allows customers to choose a build-your-own veggie or meat taco option. Each kit includes two taco fillings that can make up to 16 tacos in total as well as three sides, salsa verde and chips. Orders should be placed on bartaco.com/cincokit by May 4. The company is also hosting an all-day virtual celebration on its Instagram account on May 5 where cooking demonstrations will be broadcasted live along with assorted crafts, a yoga class, a Barry Bootcamp fitness session, DJ sets and other surprises.

Jose Cuervo Tequila: For Cinco de Mayo, the popular tequila brand may pick up your tab if you order food from an authentic Mexican restaurant and share a photo of your receipt on Twitter. The company is randomly selecting thousands of winners who tag @JoseCuervo and use the hashtags #CincoToGo and #CuervoContest. Reimbursement will be issued on Venmo.

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina: The Texas-based restaurant chain is accepting online pre-orders for its $25 Cinco In A Bag promotion, which includes 10 beef tacos, a bowl of queso, chips and salsa, five cups of rice and beans and an optional alcoholic beverage to go. Fun swag will be included in orders while supplies last, a company spokesperson told FOX Business. Customers can also call in to add a dessert if they wish.

Taco Bell: The popular fast-food chain is offering a new At Home Taco Bar food deal, which launched May 1 just in time for Cinco de Mayo. The limited-time menu item includes eight flour tortillas, 12 Crunchy Taco shells, nacho chips, seasoned beef, shredded lettuce, refried beans, nacho cheese sauce, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, reduced-fat sour cream, Hot Sauce packets and napkins – all for a starting price of $25.

The At Home Taco Bar can feed up to six people and is available nationwide, though participation may vary, according to a Taco Bell press release. Customers can order on the Taco Bell app and arrange a pick up at a contactless drive-thru. Alternatively, some restaurants are providing free delivery through Grubhub.

The company has also launched a “Taco Bell Test Kitchen” online, which provides instructional recipe guides on how you can make some of the restaurant’s signature dishes and beverages at home.

Taco John’s: The Wyoming-based fast-food chain is hosting a Taco de Mayo promotion that offers five 100 percent American beef soft-shell tacos for $5.55. Taco John’s is serving guests through contactless takeout and drive-thru service, a company spokesperson told FOX Business.

Taco Molino: The South Carolina-based taco chain is celebrating its first-ever Cinco de Mayo with drive-thru family meals that can feed four to six people for $75 – not including tax. Families get treated to tortilla chips, guacamole, salsa and queso dip; chicken and beef tacos; chicken enchiladas and fundido cheese quesadillas with Spanish rice, black beans, sweet corn and two sauces; cinnamon sugar churros with dolce de leche and Mexican chocolate sauce.

Beverage options are between house sour mix, red sangria, white sangria, lemonade, sweet or unsweet tea.

