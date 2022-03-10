Ciera Breland last seen at mother-in-law's home in Johns Creek

Police released the time and place where a missing 31-year-old mother from Indiana was last seen in Georgia.

Ciera (Locklair) Breland was last seen at 7:17 p.m. on Feb. 24 at a home along Highgate Manor Court in the Parsons Walk subdivision in Johns Creek, the Johns Creek Police Department confirmed on Thursday. The address given by police is the same address family members have said is the home of her mother-in-law.

CIERA BRELAND DISAPPEARANCE: FORMER SISTER-IN-LAW PLEADS FOR JUSTICE

Ciera (Locklair) Breland (Family photos)

Her husband, 37-year-old Xavier Breland Jr., remains a person of interest in the case. He is being held in the Hamilton County jail in Indiana awaiting extradition back to Coweta County, Georgia on unrelated aggravated stalking charges. He has not been charged in connection to her disappearance.

What is the timeline Ciera Breland's disappearance?

Family members said Ciera and her husband traveled to Georgia to visit with family. She arrived in Cleveland, Georgia at her fathers’ house on Saturday, February 19. Family members said the 31-year-old got to see her nieces and nephews for the first time in the few months she moved from metro Atlanta to just outside of Indianapolis after taking a job at a new law firm. FOX 5 is told it was a good visit with family.

At some point during the stay, family members said she asked if she could move back in with them. Despite the request, she left the next day with Xavier to reportedly visit his family just north of Atlanta.

This was the last time her family saw her.

Ciera (Locklair) Breland (Family photo)

Police now confirm Ciera made it 45 miles southwest to his family’s home in Johns Creek, Georgia. Investigators have not released too many details from there. She was last seen at a home off Highgate Manor Court in the Parsons Walk subdivision on the evening of Feb. 24.

Police said the couple was driving a white 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan with Georgia tag RMB 5869. An FSU Law School frame surrounds the license plate. Family members are hoping someone saw the vehicle they were driving sometime in that week and will step forward to tell investigators when and where that was.

TIMELINE OF CIERA BRELAND'S DISAPPEARANCE

On Feb. 22, her cousin and best friend tried to call her but go not response.

"My sister, they were like strapped together, they never stopped talking to each other, they were, she called her like two or three times a day most of the time, and when my sister texted her, she would always call back without fail," cousin Luke Locklair told FOX 5.

The next day, the couple was supposed to be headed back to Indiana, but family members are not convinced Ciera was with Xavier.

On Feb. 25, according to the Carmel Police Department’s official missing person’s report, Ciera left their home in the Brookstone Park of Carmel subdivision in Carmel, Indiana sometime shortly after 10 p.m. to walk to the nearby store. She reportedly was wearing a black top and purple shorts in temperatures that were in the mid- to upper-20s that night.

Ciera (Locklair) Breland (Family photo)

Family members said police told them she never arrived there and there was no surveillance video of her entering the store. They also are concerned because her personal phone, her work phone, and a burner phone were all left behind along with her ID, credit cards, and the couple’s five-month-old son. Family members said she had the burner phone to contact them in case of an emergency.

The Carmel Police Department issued an alert for Ciera on their Facebook page the next night, and in the course of the investigation, the Johns Creek Police Department soon joined in the search. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and FBI soon also joined in the investigation.

Ciera (Locklair) Breland (Family photo)

Anyone with information surrounding the case is asked to call Corporal Rozier with the Johns Creek Police Department at 678-372-8046, the Carmel Police Department at (317) 571-2580, Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477), the Georgia Bureau of Investigation tip line at 1-800-597-TIPS(8477) or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324).

Why does Xavier Breland face extradition back to Georgia?

On the same day that Xavier Breland said his wife, Ciera, went missing, the Coweta County courts were revoking his bond on an aggravated stalking charge filed by the Newnan Police Department.

According to court records, Breland had an arraignment on that charge on Feb. 23. The next day, a bench warrant was issued for his arrest and by Friday, the court was working to void his bond.

Xavier Breland Jr., was arrested in Indiana for an outstanding warrant in Coweta County, Georgia on March 1, 2022. (Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

Details surrounding the charge have not been released, but court records indicate it stems from an incident nearly a year ago, on March 11, 2021. Breland was not arrested on that charge for another three months.

Coweta County jail records indicate Breland was being processed into the facility well into the morning of June 3, 2021.

A grand jury indicted Breland on the charge on Dec. 14, 2021 and an arraignment date was initially set. That court date was pushed several times due to omicron surge of COVID-19.

When are family members searching for Ciera Breland in Georgia?

Ciera Breland's family is not letting the case grow cold. They are actively organizing searches and canvassing of businesses in both Johns Creek, Georgia and Carmel, Indiana.

Volunteers will meet at the Johns Creek Police Department on Friday at 10 a.m. to canvass the area. They will be asking people and businesses if they saw Ciera, Xavier, or the car they drove to Georgia in.

Family members are hoping someone saw the vehicle sometime in the week following Feb. 20 and will step forward to tell investigators when and where that was.

Friends in Indiana are also taking to the streets, putting up flyers and asking anyone to call the police.

"Ciera deserved better than this. She deserved to be able to raise her son and see him grow. To have a full life, happy life. And Jackson deserved to have his mother," Locklair wrote.

