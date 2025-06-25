Schumer hospitalized for dehydration: Reports
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was hospitalized for dehydration earlier this morning, The New York Post reports.
Schumer was taken to the hospital and treated for dehydration after feeling lightheaded at the Senate gym, a spokesperson for the senator told the Post.
The spokesperson said Schumer was hospitalized "out of an abundance of caution." The senator is now back to work in the Capitol.
This is a breaking news story. Developments will follow.
