Schumer hospitalized for dehydration: Reports

By
Published  June 25, 2025 3:41pm EDT
Politics
FOX 5 NY
FILE - Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., conducts a news conference after the senate luncheons on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

    • Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was taken to the hospital and treated for dehydration after feeling lightheaded at the Senate gym, a spokesperson for the senator said.
    • Schumer is now back to work in the Capitol, his spokesperson confirmed to The New York Post.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was hospitalized for dehydration earlier this morning, The New York Post reports.

Schumer was taken to the hospital and treated for dehydration after feeling lightheaded at the Senate gym, a spokesperson for the senator told the Post.

The spokesperson said Schumer was hospitalized "out of an abundance of caution." The senator is now back to work in the Capitol.

This is a breaking news story. Developments will follow.

The Source: This article includes reporting from The New York Post.

Politics