Schumer hospitalized for dehydration: Reports

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was taken to the hospital and treated for dehydration after feeling lightheaded at the Senate gym, a spokesperson for the senator said. Schumer is now back to work in the Capitol, his spokesperson confirmed to The New York Post.



The spokesperson said Schumer was hospitalized "out of an abundance of caution." The senator is now back to work in the Capitol.

This is a breaking news story. Developments will follow.