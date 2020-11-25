Christmas trees in demand earlier than ever as holiday season begins

It would normally be far from crunch time when it comes to Christmas trees.

But it’s 2020 and it appears that people can’t wait this year for the smell of fresh pine to fill their living rooms.

Like millions of other Americans this year, Marcie Mule and her wife Jeanine Dooley just couldn’t wait anymore.

“I feel very bad for Thanksgiving but it’s like, we’re going to decorate the tree all day tomorrow because why not?” said Mule.

Pete DiMeglia has already gone through 150 trees so far. And as the manager of Danny’s Christmas Trees and Wreaths in Eastchester, he’s still waiting for more trucks to come all the way from Canada.

“I think most of these trees to be gone by the weekend. Nice weather and people are in the Christmas spirit” says DiMeglia

Advertisement