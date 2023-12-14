Christmas Tree prices are sky-high in NYC this year: Here's why

If you've already gotten your Christmas tree this year, you probably know what kind of rude surprise anyone who hasn't gotten one yet is in for: The prices.

At Dave’s Tree Farm on the Upper East Side, prices have gone far beyond the days when people might remember getting a decent tree for $70 or less.

Far beyond.

"10-to-12-foot range, these go for $575," said Joseph Smith, the main salesman at Dave's Tree Farm.

Polling from the American Christmas Tree Association suggests, despite inflation concerns, 94% of people plan to display a Christmas tree in their home while a little under a quarter plan to display a live Christmas tree, which is somewhat good news for Smith.

Arborist Evan Dackow, owner of Jolly Green Tree tells FOX 5 a few variables are at play, putting pressure on tree vendors like Smith.

"One is the cost of labor has gone up substantially over the last 3 or 4 years since COVID, everything’s become more expensive," Dackow explained.

Another variable depends on how tall you want your tree to be.

"You know 10–12-foot trees, you got to go back a foot a year. So now 13 years, 2008 when everything crashed, that’s a factor," he continued.

Farmers planted what they could afford that year, which resulted in fewer tall trees this year.

Regardless of how much a Christmas Tree costs or why, time is ticking at stands like Dave's at 67th and Lexington, which is set to close Sunday.