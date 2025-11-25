Double-decker Christmas Carousel opens near Macy's, Herald Square

article

The Brief A double-decker Christmas Carousel has made its way to New York City This two-story carousel opened between Penn Station and the Empire State Building last Friday, Nov. 21. The carousel is operated by 34th Street Partnership, and will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.



A double-decker Christmas Carousel has made its way to New York City

Christmas Carousel in Greeley Square

What we know:

This two-story carousel opened between Penn Station and the Empire State Building last Friday, Nov. 21.

Located in the triangular park between West 32nd and 33rd Streets, the ride is a short walk away from both Macy's and Herald Square.

The carousel is operated by 34th Street Partnership, and will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

One ride costs $7, and it must be booked in advance online.