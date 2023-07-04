Christal's NY Summer 2023
NEW YORK CITY - "Christal’s New York" is a fun, fast 1/2 hour of things to see, eat and experience in NY. FOX 5 personality and Native New Yorker, Christal Young is your tour guide to the best New York has to offer.
TWA Hotel Rooftop Pool Bar
Popup Picnic
Bryant Park Yoga
Paramount + Bryant Park Movies
Moda Hoy Exhibition at The Museum at FIT
New York Botanical Exhibition
Cuts and slices Pizza
Dali NYC
11 Tigers Japanese Thai Eatery
Hudson Valley Happenings:
Diamond Mills Hotel
Black Barn Hudson Valley
The reclaimed Motel
Camptown
Lasting Joy Brewery
Flamekeepers Hat Club
Moveable feast Boat Charters
