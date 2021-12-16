Christal's New York exclusive show

Christal's NY is all about the places and things that make the Big Apple pop. There's something interesting in every zip code if you know where to look. Christal is your tour guide.

As a native New Yorker, she's always on the lookout for unique places and experiences, unearthing the city's gems.

The lightning round features cool places to check out, for kids of all ages.

David Bowie 75 Pop-Up

www.bowie75.com

Warhol Exhibit at Fotografiska Photography Museum

www.fotografiska.com

Stranger Things Pop-Up Store in Times Square

www.feverup.com

Frozen with Desire at Saks Fifth Avenue

www.saksfifthavenue.com

Fine and Rare Supper Club

www.fineandrare.nyc

Gupshup Indian Restaurant

www.gupshupnyc.com

Portale Italian Restaurant

www.portalerestaurant.com

Artbag /NYC's Handbag Concierge

www.artbag.com

Christian Dior; Designer of Dreams Exhibit at the Brooklyn Museum

www.brooklynmuseum.org

SECTION 2/"Our/New York" Distillery:

Welcome to New York City's first Manhattan distillery since Prohibition. "Our/New York" is part cocktail bar, part distillery. Located in Chelsea, all of its vodka is distilled on the premises and they offer tours.

www.Ournyvodka.com

SECTION 3/ Miles Hardamon Profile:

Miles Hardamon is a star on the rise. Born and raised in Bed Stuy Brooklyn, he picked up his Dad's old dusty guitar at the age of 8.. now at 20.. he's poised to be the next big thing in pop music. Miles recently signed with Singer Neyo's record label, Compound Entertainment and has a hit song and video titled "Gone."

Instagram: @milesmusic_

SECTION 4/"Olde Good Things":

Talk about treasure hunting. "Olde Good Things" is the place to scoop up a piece of New York City's decadent past. This shop sells antiques and architectural salvage from places like the Waldorf Astoria. "Olde Good Things" is known for carrying one of a kind items you won't find anywhere else.

www.ogtstore.com