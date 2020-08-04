Chipotle using leftover avocado pits to produce 'sustainable' apparel line
NEW YORK - Chipotle Mexican Grill is one of the largest restaurant purchasers of avocadoes in the world, and now it's using part of them to make clothing.
The company launching Chipotle Goods, which includes what the restaurant chain calls a "responsibly sourced apparel collection."
The collection will include clothing dyed with color made from the pits of avocados used to create the chain's guacamole.
The company says that all profits from the collection will go toward supporting organizations that are focused on making fashion or farming more sustainable.
Chipotle Rewards’ 15 million members had first access to the collection and it is now available for the public.
Advertisement
The line is focused on size inclusivity, gender-neutral pieces and features unisex sizing on most products.
Chipotle Goods Collection includes:
- Avocado dyed t-shirts, sweatshirts, and tote bags
- Custom Order T-shirts where fans can customize their go-to Chipotle order ingredient by ingredient
- Pocket and statement T-shirts
- Billboard and side-zip Long Sleeves
- Sweatshirts
- Jean Jackets
- Leggings
- Bomber Jacket
- Hats
- Foil Weekender and Gym Bag
- Reusable Chipotle Lunch Bag
- Baby Onesie
- Baby Blanket
- Phone Case
- Water Bottles
- Classic Tote
- Camisole
- Button-up Shirt
- Sock Sets