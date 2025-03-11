Child in Suffolk County tests positive for measles: Sources

The Brief A child in Suffolk County, NY, has tested positive for measles, though details on their condition, and source of infection remain unknown. Measles cases are rising nationwide, with outbreaks reported in multiple states, including Texas and New Mexico, where over 250 cases have been recorded, leading to two deaths. The best prevention against measles is the MMR vaccine, recommended for children at 12-15 months and 4-6 years old, with booster shots advised for high-risk individuals in outbreak areas.



Sources tell FOX 5 NY that a child in Suffolk County has tested positive for measles.

Officials say the child is under 5 years old and their condition is currently unknown, along with how the child was infected.

Measles cases have been rising nationwide, with an outbreak in West Texas and New Mexico now up to over 250 cases, with two invaccinated people dying from measles-related causes.

Measles is caused by a highly contagious virus that's airborne and spreads easily when an infected person breathes, sneezes or coughs. It is preventable through vaccines, and has been considered eliminated from the U.S. since 2000.

"Measles can be very serious. It's much more than just a rash as complications can include pneumonia and inflammation of the brain, and often results in hospitalization. The most important thing people can do to protect themselves is to ensure they've been properly immunized against measles and immediately get a shot if they are not," said New York Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald.

Officials say there was potential exposure to measles for anyone who visited the pediatric emergency department at Cohen Children's Medical Center between March 3 and March 4, or visited an inpatient child on the Medicine 3 unit from March 3 to March 6, 2025.

Where else is measles showing up in the U.S.?

Big picture view:

Measles cases have been reported in Alaska, California, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines an outbreak as three or more related cases — and there have been three clusters that qualified as outbreaks in 2025.

In the U.S., cases and outbreaks are generally traced to someone who caught the disease abroad. It can then spread, especially in communities with low vaccination rates.

What you can do:

The best way to avoid measles is to get the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine. The first shot is recommended for children between 12 and 15 months old and the second between 4 and 6 years old.

People at high risk for infection who got the shots many years ago may want to consider getting a booster if they live in an area with an outbreak, said Scott Weaver with the Global Virus Network, an international coalition. Those may include family members living with someone who has measles or those especially vulnerable to respiratory diseases because of underlying medical conditions.

Adults with "presumptive evidence of immunity" generally don’t need measles shots now, the CDC said. Criteria include written documentation of adequate vaccination earlier in life, lab confirmation of past infection or being born before 1957, when most people were likely to be infected naturally.

A doctor can order a lab test called an MMR titer to check your levels of measles antibodies, but health experts don't always recommend this route and insurance coverage can vary.

Getting another MMR shot is harmless if there are concerns about waning immunity, the CDC says.

People who have documentation of receiving a live measles vaccine in the 1960s don’t need to be revaccinated, but people who were immunized before 1968 with an ineffective measles vaccine made from "killed" virus should be revaccinated with at least one dose, the agency said. That also includes people who don’t know which type they got.

What are the symptoms of measles?

Measles first infects the respiratory tract, then spreads throughout the body, causing a high fever, runny nose, cough, red, watery eyes and a rash.

The rash generally appears three to five days after the first symptoms, beginning as flat red spots on the face and then spreading downward to the neck, trunk, arms, legs and feet. When the rash appears, the fever may spike over 104 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the CDC.

How can you treat measles?

There’s no specific treatment for measles, so doctors generally try to alleviate symptoms, prevent complications and keep patients comfortable.

Why do vaccination rates matter?

In communities with high vaccination rates — above 95% — diseases like measles have a harder time spreading through communities. This is called "herd immunity."

But childhood vaccination rates have declined nationwide since the pandemic and more parents are claiming religious or personal conscience waivers to exempt their kids from required shots.

The U.S. saw a rise in measles cases in 2024, including an outbreak in Chicago that sickened more than 60. Five years earlier, measles cases were the worst in almost three decades in 2019.