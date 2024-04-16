10-year-old girl struck, killed by car in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - A child was struck and killed by a car Tuesday afternoon in Brooklyn.
According to the NYPD, the 10-year-old girl suffered severe trauma when she was hit at Wallabout Street and Wythe Ave in South Williamsburg.
She was rushed to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.
Police said the 62-year-old driver remained on the scene.
It is unclear how the incident unfolded, and an investigation is ongoing
The names of the child and driver were not released.
