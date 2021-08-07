Child sexual assault convict killed by fellow inmate

article

A Virginia businessman serving a 26-year sentence for sex crimes involving children was allegedly killed by another inmate in a Lawrenceville prison.

63-year-old Mark A. Grethen was found dead in his cell just after 9 p.m. on Tuesday night.

The man suspected of killing him is serving a 22-year sentence for crimes including robbery, malicious wounding, and assault by an inmate or probationer on an employee. His name was not immediately released.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Grethen was convicted in 2001 for crimes including forcible sodomy and aggravated sexual battery.

This incident is being investigated as a homicide. Lawrenceville Correctional Center is Virginia’s only privatized prison and is operated by The GEO Group, Inc.

WATCH FOX 5 NEWS: