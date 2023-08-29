Child removed from South Jersey home after more than 30 dogs found dead inside: officials

article

A grim discovery inside a home in Burlington County has led to a child in protective services, and massive animal cruelty case with two people in police custody.

Dozens and dozens of living and deceased animals were found after a witness reported seeing sick and malnourished dogs on the 600 block of Main Street in Evesham.

Officials say 14 dogs were living in "extremely poor" conditions, along with numerous cats and rabbits.

Nine of the dogs were transported to an animal hospital, where one had to be euthanized. At least five more are currently being removed.

FOX 29's Jennifer Joyce was live on the scene where crews in hazmat suits could be seen entering the property.

More than 30 other dogs were also found dead throughout the home, according to authorities.

In addition to the animals, officials says a child living in these "unhealthy conditions" was removed and placed in the care of the New Jersey Division of Child Protection & Permanency. An investigation is underway.

A search of the home continues as officials say as many as 100 dogs may have died inside, with some possibly buried on-property.

Both homeowners, 35-year-old Rebecca Halbach and 32-year-old Brandon Leconey, have been arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child and animal cruelty.