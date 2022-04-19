Child rape suspect accused of attacking officers in NYC

article

The NYPD is asking for the public's help to locate a man who attacked two police officers trying to arrest him on outstanding warrants.

It happened around 4:15 a.m. at a Manhattan shelter on West 30th St. near 8th Ave. in Midtown.

Two Regional Fugitive Task Force officers were attempting to Isaiah Metz into custody on two warrants from Pennsylvania.

Metz is facing more than 100 charges, including the rape of children under the age of 13. He allegedly raped twin 4-year-old girls in Pennsylvania.

Police say he resisted and assaulted the officers trying to arrest him. He allegedly punched both officers in the head multiple times and bit one of the officers on the arm. He then ran away.

EMS took both officers to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue where they were treated and released for their injuries.

Metz is described as having a dark complexion, red hair, is approximately 5'8" tall, and weighs approximately 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing black/red pajama pants and a black hooded sweatshirt.



Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. Police say that all calls are strictly confidential.

Metz was on parole for assaulting a police officer before he faced new charges.