Child hospitalization rates similar with coronavirus, flu

article

Hospitalization rates for children diagnosed with coronavirus are similar to those with the flu.

A new study compared hospital records from more than 300 children who teted positive for COVID-19 with more than 1,400 children with the flu.

Researchers looked at hospitalization rates, intensive care unit admission rates, and mechanical ventilator use between the two groups. They did not find any significant differences.

Among COVID-19 patients, about 17 percent needed to be hospitalized, 6 percent were admitted to the ICU and 3 percent were placed on ventilators. Meanwhile, about 21 percent of flu patients were hospitalized, 7 percent were sent to the ICU and 2 percent were put on ventilators.

Researchers say COVID-19 patients were more likely to report clinical symptoms at the time of diagnosis.

Advertisement

“Compared with patients hospitalized with seasonal influenza, we found more patients hospitalized with COVID-19 that were older than 15 years or had underlying medical conditions. Recognizing that the upcoming influenza season could occur with COVID-19 cocirculating in the community, we believe it is prudent to ensure individuals with comorbidities receive the influenza vaccine to prevent severe disease courses that lead to hospitalization,” researchers concluded.