Expand / Collapse search

Chick-Fil-A plans to open location on the Upper West Side | Details

By
Published  August 1, 2024 10:38am EDT
Food and Drink
FOX 5 NY

Chick-fil-A location bans kids under 16

A Pennsylvania Chick-fil-A is banning kids under 16 without adult supervision.

NEW YORK - The popular chicken chain Chick-Fil-A is planning to open another location in New York City. 

The fast food giant apparently filed a work permit with the city's Department of Buildings for a spot near West 98th Street.

The Upper West Side restaurant will be the chain's 11th location in the city.

According to the permit, the address is set for 795 Columbus Avenue, which is already a two-story mixed-use building.

The building is home to Bareburger, Target and Home Goods. 

Featured

Chick-fil-A opens first-ever seatless restaurant in NYC
article

Chick-fil-A opens first-ever seatless restaurant in NYC

The Chick-fil-A will be the first-ever takeout-only restaurant on the Upper East Side, designed to serve on-the-go New Yorkers.

This will be the first Chick-fil-A on the Upper West Side, which first opened its first NYC store in 2015. 

Chick-fil-A has not confirmed the new location and has not provided further details. 