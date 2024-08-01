Chick-Fil-A plans to open location on the Upper West Side | Details

The popular chicken chain Chick-Fil-A is planning to open another location in New York City.

The fast food giant apparently filed a work permit with the city's Department of Buildings for a spot near West 98th Street.

The Upper West Side restaurant will be the chain's 11th location in the city.

According to the permit, the address is set for 795 Columbus Avenue, which is already a two-story mixed-use building.

The building is home to Bareburger, Target and Home Goods.

This will be the first Chick-fil-A on the Upper West Side, which first opened its first NYC store in 2015.

Chick-fil-A has not confirmed the new location and has not provided further details.