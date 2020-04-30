Chick-fil-A launches meal kits as more people cook at home

Chick-fil-A is giving food fans a taste of its famed chicken at home.

The Atlanta-based fast-food chain is launching meal kits as Americans continue to shelter in place amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with restaurants in most states running on pick-up and delivery-only options.

Starting May 4, Chick-fil-A will debut chicken parmesan meal kits available at its drive-thru, via its app and for delivery. Each kit will include Chick-fil-A chicken fillets, marinara sauce and Italian-style cheese with creamy garlic and lemon pasta. Eaters are also able to sub in original chicken fillets for spicy or grilled varieties. The kits serve two and cost $14.99.

Meal kits with pre-packaged ingredients and recipes have gained renewed attention with eaters looking for easy meal prep and to make fewer trips to grocery stores. Services such as Blue Apron, Hello Fresh and Home Chef have seen an uptick in orders from new and returning consumers, so it's not surprising that more restaurants are turning to this model to boost revenue lost while dining rooms are closed.

While some states have started to loosen restrictions on restaurants in Georgia and Tennessee, allowing some to reopen their dining rooms, Chick-fil-A posted a statement on its website last week saying its dining rooms will remain closed. Instead, it will continue to operate its drive-thru, curbside pick-up and delivery options.

The chain is also ramping up its retail efforts selling bottles of its Polynesian sauces at retailers like Walmart, Target and Publix stores in Florida for consumers to use at home.

