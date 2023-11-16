Chick-fil-A location launches option on app to have food delivered by drone

Chick-fil-A fans near a central Florida location can now choose to have their meals dropped off by a drone.

On Monday, the East Brandon/Valrico Chick-fil-A location at 1504 E. Brandon Blvd announced customers can select the drone option by clicking "Chick-fil-A Delivery" when ordering in the app.

Drone delivery is available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and can only be delivered to locations within 1.2 miles of the restaurant at the moment.

The delivery option is available at no additional cost for a limited time, the restaurant promoted on social media.

In a video posted to Facebook, the location demonstrated how drone delivery works by showing the process in its entirety, beginning with a customer placing the food order and ending with the drone gently dropping the order onto a grassy area.

The drone can also deliver drinks, which are sealed before leaving the restaurant, according to the location.

The Chick-fil-A location received an enthusiastic response on its Facebook posts announcing the new option, and one customer commented that her family already used the feature.

"Just got ours - that was super fast. Food was hot, perfect - thanks!!!!," the woman wrote.

Another person wrote, "one of my co-workers just had a drone delivery – pretty cool!"

The feature is available through a local partnership with DroneUp and is exclusive to the East Brandon/Valrico location.

